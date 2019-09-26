Step inside this hospice in Leeds to see the support for ill children, young people and their families

Find out just how supportive and uplifting hospice care can be for children and young people in Leeds, when a Boston Spa hospice opens its doors to the public.

This unique chance to look around Martin House Hospice Care and view the work and activities that are a daily feature there, is on offer during its annual Open Day on October 6.

Martin House is only open to the public once a year to allow people to find out more about how staff there look after babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Michael Tatterton, nurse consultant, said: “We aim to create a home-from-home feel for families when they come to Martin House, so it’s really important to us to give them privacy and dignity, to enjoy time together as a family, and we work really hard to make sure their visits here are special.

“Our Open Day is to give the public the chance to see just how valued Martin House is by the families who come here, and why it’s so important we continue supporting families in this region.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. It supports the whole family, in the hospice and at home, and its care includes respite stays, end of life care and bereavement support.

The Open Day takes place on October 6, 11am to 3pm, and includes tours and special talks by Martin House families.

There will be family-friendly entertainment, with small animals, a puppet show, face painting, stalls and refreshments, and Christmas cards for sale. To find out more, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/openday