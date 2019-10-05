Science and expertise of Great Ormond Street Hospital will prevail but do not underestimate the power of Pope Francis’ prayers from The Vatican

Date: 2nd October 2019.'Picture James Hardisty.'Caroline Day, of Coal Hill Lane, Farsley, Leeds, is mum to three year old Connie Annakin, who was born with a rare condition Batten Disease the family have been battling to get there hands on the life saving drugs which could extend her life by 30 years. After a long hard fight the family have finally been told that Connie, has been granted the drug and plans are now been drawn so she can meet with doctors at Great Ormond Street to discuss the start of her treatment.
It is easy to understand why the mother of little Connie Annakin feels as though some higher power has intervened in what was beginning to look like a tragic inevitability for her daughter.

Connie’s mum Caroline Day insists she never gave up hope of finding an answer to her prayers that someone somewhere would rescue her baby from the cruel fate that her battle with Batten Disease was taking her inexorably towards.

Of course, ultimately, it will be the science of medical research and the skill of the clinicians at Great Ormond Street Hospital that will come to the rescue of their beautiful three-year-old but – upon meeting the Day family – there is no doubt that the prayers of Pope Francis alongside a timely letter from the Vatican have provided something Divine that has given them a strength and courage that otherwise wasn’t there before.

Regardless of whether or not you are a believer in religion, that the Pope took the time to respond to a grasping note of hopeless desperation and offer positive thoughts and his own blessing is an example that any one of us can appreciate and seek to replicate.

Even the most committed of Atheists can see the value – no matter where you live in the world nor your status in society – kind words and positive thoughts have a very real impact on other people. Life changing, in fact.