Roundhay Park dream wedding for Leeds woman with motor neurone disease

The dream wedding of a terminally-ill Leeds woman will take place against the spectacular backdrop of Roundhay Park.

Ruth Taylor is set to marry partner Rob Rippon at the Mansion, a 19th century listed venue at the beauty spot, on Friday.

The 44-year-old said: “Since I was a little girl I always wanted to get married here.”

Doctors diagnosed former St James’s Hospital nurse Ruth, of Moor Allerton, with motor neurone disease last year.

She does not know how long she has left to live with the progressively deteriorating condition.

But after the YEP reported on her campaign for funds in November last year, a series of well-wishers came forward to back her wedding.

Former GP Stewart Manning contacted Ruth after seeing the article, and has enlisted the help of his widespread contacts to create “a lasting image” for the couple, their friends and family.

Speaking about the gesture of Dr Manning and his friends, Ruth said: “It took an awful lot of pressure off me and my concern was having a marriage, but [also]the speed of it, that I was still walking and at least talking for it.

“These people aren’t doing it for the glory, they’re doing it to help but they do need the recognition that they’ve made my and Rob’s life a hell of a lot easier by doing what they’ve done to make this day.”

It is not exactly known why MND happens, nor are there currently any cures for the condition, which affects the nerves in a person’s brain and spinal cord that tell muscles what to do.

Messages from the nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, leading them to weaken, stiffen and waste.

Ruth said: “My speech is just getting worse and worse.

“Even though my speech is bad I’m just having a total week of rest to save all my energy and rest my vocals and my body so that on Friday I can be my best, hopefully, that I can be.”

The wedding will be attended by 52 people, with 75 along for the evening ceremony.

Special songs to be played on the day will include One Day Like This by Elbow, Come And Get Your Love by Redbone and Otis Redding’s A Change is Gonna Come.

Rob’s sons Luke, Damian and Dylan Rippon will be groomsmen, while Sarah Matthews, sisters Ella and Meg Whiteley and Chris Flanagan will be bridesmaids and bridesman.

Ruth’s dad and brother, Vernon and Sammy, will give her away.

“It’s going to be a combination of fun and love and happiness,” said Ruth.

“Sometimes all people need to know is that there are still good people because you do lose a bit of faith. People are so busy with life that they let life go by.”

The pair have even been gifted a honeymoon in Crete, courtesy of Kuoni.

Carer Rob, 47: “I can’t believe it’s actually coming together. It’s just nice to get our two families together and celebrate our special day.”

Dr Manning is a goodwill ambassador for the Robert Sinclair Davidson Foundation, a charity offering financial support to families affected by life-threatening or terminal illness, but is working with Ruth and Rob independently.

Among those he enlisted to help was Ira B Silverman, of Ira B’s cafe in north Leeds, who also helped organise the wedding and suppliers.

Dr Manning said: “When you are dealing with terminal illness you have to not just consider the person who’s ill but their family.

“What we’re doing is giving Ruth’s family and friends a special day.”

Those which the couple and Dr Manning wished to thank included Dine at the Mansion, photographer Steve McNiven, magician Anthony Heaton, Magic Images, Nail 17, Carole Jackson at Balloonatix, Village Hotel Leeds North, Debbie Jacobs of Debbie J Beauty, Kuoni, Carolyn Sugiura of Gray Starling Designs, Sian Fox Collins of Kiren’s Hair and Beauty, Abigail’s Bridal Boutique, Slater Menswear Leeds, Stephanie Sykes, Ira B, family and friends.

To view Ruth’s JustGiving page, where she is fundraising for treatment not available on the NHS, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ruth-taylor-1?utm_id=2&utm_term=xPgW3mvdM