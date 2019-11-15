Ranked: these are the Yorkshire NHS hospitals where patients wait the longest in A&E

The NHS operational standard for A&E waiting times dictates that 95% of patients should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours of arriving.

The majority of trusts in Yorkshire, however, missed this target in October 2019. Here's how each trust performed in the newly-released data - ranked from best to worst.

Data for Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust was not available.

1 . Bradford, 73.3 per cent Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was the worst-performing trust in Yorkshire during October, with just 73.3 per cent of patients seen within the target four-hour window.

2 . York, 80.7 per cent Second-worst on waiting times was York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where just 80.7 per cent of patients were attended to within four hours.

3 . Sheffield, 82.9 per cent Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also fell below the operational NHS standard, with 82.9 per cent of patients seen within the expected four-hour window.

4 . Hull 83.3 per cent 16.7 per cent of A and E patients were left waiting for longer than four hours in Hull And East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals in October.