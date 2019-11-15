Ranked: these are the Yorkshire NHS hospitals where patients wait the longest in A&E
New data for October 2019 has revealed that 9 out of 11 NHS trusts in Yorkshire are failing to meet expected standards on A&E waiting times.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:00 am
Friday, 15th November 2019, 10:16 am
The NHS operational standard for A&E waiting times dictates that 95% of patients should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours of arriving.
The majority of trusts in Yorkshire, however, missed this target in October 2019. Here's how each trust performed in the newly-released data - ranked from best to worst.
Data for Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust was not available.