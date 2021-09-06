Proof of Covid jab will be needed to enter large venues from this month - 10 things you said

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the passports are likely to be introduced at venues where the risk of a spike in infections is high in a bid to avoid closures over the winter.

Earlier this month, Downing Street confirmed that the government will press ahead with plans to introduce vaccine passports at nightclubs in England from the end of September.

The plans were first announced by Mr Zahawi back in July, who warned that a negative Covid-19 test result would soon “no longer be sufficient” to prove that a person is Covid-safe.

From the end of September onwards, two vaccine doses will be needed to enter nightclubs, with this rule now also expected to extend to other venues where large crowds gather.

Here's what you had to say...

Mick Murphy said: "Get ready for a recession guys because that's all it will achieve. Businesses won't survive."

Steven Verb said: "Does Covid come alive at the end of the month? This scheme, this government, this whole saga is sinister. It has been shown it doesn't matter whether you are vaxxed or not you can catch Covid. So it's flawed."

Jenny Cole said: "Makes no sense… vaccine doesn’t stop you catching it or spreading it."

James Reyner said: "Rather not go in venue".

Andy Daly said: "So I can't get in with a negative Covid test result, but some random person who is infectious but has a passport can go anywhere they desire....Read that again and see how absolutely ridiculous that sounds."

Gina Wardle said: "About time it's the same as always let's closed the stable door now the cases are on the rise again."

Adam Alan said: "And the rules will keep changing. In the year 2038 you'll have to be double jabbed with 76 boosters to enter a venue along with the chip in your arm to prove it."

Vikki Michelle said: "So wrong on so many levels!"

Tracey Patricia Bairstow-Stainsby said: "That's ok, I've no plans on going to any venue."

John Chapman Smith said: "The jab will never be mandatory they said. Not mandatory then but you just can't go anywhere".

