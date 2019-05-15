Power of sport helps Leeds Rhinos support the mental well-being of city's young people

Leeds Rhinos are doing their bit to help community rugby clubs in the city protect the mental health of their young players.

The Rhinos will be staging a mental health awareness session at the Hunslet Club in south Leeds next Monday, May 20.

Running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, it will be open to people from community clubs that are members of the Rhinos' ambassador set-up.

The session will give coaches, staff and volunteers advice on how to recognise when a youngster is in need of help.

Monday's event forms part of a wider project focusing on the mental well-being of junior rugby players in Leeds.

The scheme will see workshops being delivered by trained staff from the Leeds Rhinos Foundation as well as Rhinos star Stevie Ward.

Stevie has won widespread praise in recent times for his willingness to publicly discuss his own battles with depression.

Former rugby league player Johnny Lawless and his Minds Matter organisation are also lending their support to the project.

Dan Busfield, head of partnerships and development at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, said: "We are proud to be rolling out our mental well-being programme which will give our ambassador clubs more knowledge in this field.

“Young people spend a lot of time at local clubs, therefore we feel it is important that coaches and volunteers can not only recognise the signs that someone may be struggling, but also give them the appropriate guidance and support.

"We want to make sure that Leeds Rhinos Foundation are reaching out and developing standards around the clubs we support.”

The scheme is being backed by the Hunslet Cricket, Football and Athletic Club Trust and Andrew Beadnall, from estate and letting agents Beadnall Copley.

For further information about Monday's Hunslet Club event, ring Dan Busfield on 07814 424760.