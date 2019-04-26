Pizza or cheesy chips? Pick your winner with a used coffee cup in Leeds city centre

It's the battle for the ages: what's better, pizza or cheesy chips?

Well now the titanic clash has been brought into Leeds city centre - and you can help decide on this Incredibly Important Issue once and for all using your old coffee cup.

The recycling scheme, introduced by Leeds By Example, asks people to dispose of their old paper cups into one of two receptacles.

Each cup recycled into the bin counts as one vote for either pizza or cheesy chips.

The novel idea is one of several introduced in the city recently in an effort to improve recycling rates in Leeds.

The bins were revealed on Twitter in a post which said: "These #LeedsByExample cup recycling bins are putting the all-important questions to the people of Leeds. So, what do you think? Pizza or cheesy chips?"

Some of the questions asked in the survey

It comes as Leeds Council has issued a survey to every resident of Leeds asking for views on recycling in the city.

The survey asks residents what they would be prepared to do in order to reduce waste.

Options on the survey include:

- A ban on single use plastic cutlery and plastic straws

- More public drinking fountains

- Small fees or deposits added to the price of single use items like coffee cups or plastic bottles

- More zero-waste retailers

You can take the survey for yourself here

Are any of these ideas projects you would want to see implemented? And more importantly, which is your winner - pizza or cheesy chips?