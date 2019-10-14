PFI deal for Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals costing £223m more than first projected
A Yorkshire NHS trust is having to pay a company £223m more than originally planned for building hospitals and maintaining them under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI).
The increase in PFI payments at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust - for which inflation has been blamed - is the equivalent of around 71.5 per cent of the scheme's capital expenditure.
Balfour Beatty built both Wakefield's Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals as part of the £311.5m deal with the Royal Bank of Scotland, but RBS in 2011 sold its 50 per cent stake to HICL Infrastructure, an investment company originally set up by HSBC bank.
Later, Balfour Beatty also sold its 50 per cent interest in the hospitals, which are now owned in full by HICL.
The overall cost of the 35-year contract is now thought to cost £1.6bn, as of August projections, according to an FOI response obtained by JPIMedia.
The trust has refused to provide a copy of its PFI contract with JPIMedia Investigations.
The FOI response cited inflation as a contributor to the cost increase, with rises in Retail Price Index - which has been deemed inferior to alternative measures by the Office of National Statistics - being higher than the 2.5 per cent uplift previously projected.
In addition it referenced undisclosed "variations" to the scheme which affected payments for the management of facilities, and a 2014 market test for services for so-called "soft facilities management" - such as cleaning, security and waste disposal - which led to an overall increase in such costs.
Market tests are experiments which are carried out before a product or service is launched.
The trust was approached for comment.