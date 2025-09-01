Elysee Cook / SWNS

A heartbroken mum lost her six-year-old daughter after the first signs of a brain tumour were dismissed as nothing more than a "lazy eye".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Octavia Cook, who was born premature at 29 weeks, was just three-years-old when her mum noticed her eyes were beginning to drift.

But she said the GP repeatedly dismissed concerns, delaying diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't until the youngster's eyes completely crossed that she was referred for an MRI scan which revealed the truth - Octavia had an inoperable brain tumour.

Mum Elysee Cook, 30, from Leeds,said: "We were told it could be a neurological issue and were referred for a scan, because they thought she'd need surgery.

"After the scan, three doctors came behind the curtain and told me it was cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the time, I worked in neurosurgery as an apprentice nurse, so I knew what the options were.

Elysee Cook / SWNS

"I was thinking about next steps. But then we found out it was terminal."

Despite the diagnosis, Octavia fought through radiotherapy, a trial drug, and repeated setbacks that left her physically floppy.

Her tumour, a diffuse midline glioma, affected the brain stem and could not be cut out, with medication also ineffective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elysee said: "There was no way of getting rid of it. But the doctors told us that radiotherapy could shrink it, and thankfully it did.

"The neurosurgeon said it was a really large tumour and he was surprised she was still functioning so well.

"It just shows how strong she was. She would just carry on."

Elysee Cook / SWNS

Even during treatment, which started in October 2023, Octavia kept her spirits high, sometimes turning up in her Spiderman costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But by the end of the year, she had lost many of her abilities. She died on August 12th this year, with her family cuddled up beside her.

Elysee said: "I get very frustrated when people say she died peacefully in her sleep, because she died fighting.

"She was a fun-loving girl who was very brave - a beautiful soul.

"I remember walking through Leeds city centre with her and it was really crowded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She made a beeline straight for a random person and gave them a big hug - and you could just tell they needed that hug.

"She was very compassionate, but also very determined."

Staff at her school also paid tribute to the little girl's spirit. The deputy head said: "Being with Octavia was like seeing everything for the first time - just as children should experience life."

Elysee Cook / SWNS

Octavia leaves behind her twin brother Edmund, who has faced health challenges after being born premature.

Edmund had a bleed on the brain and is autistic and non-verbal. His family recently learned he is also experiencing seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and family are now rallying to give Octavia a farewell worthy of the courageous, loving girl she was.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than £2,500 of its £3,000 target to help cover funeral costs and ease the burden on her parents.

The family were supported by several charities during Octavia's illness. Young Lives vs Cancer provided a support worker after diagnosis, while Candlelighters - the local NHS trust's children's cancer charity - helped the whole family with groups for siblings and grandparents.

Archie's Caravan gave the family short breaks, where Octavia loved performing "Baby Shark" on stage during their holidays. And at Martin House hospice, where she died, staff helped the family in her final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elysee Cook / SWNS

Elysee now wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of diffuse midline glioma, which can include a lazy eye, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, struggling to maintain balance, and drooping of one side of the face.

She said she wanted people to remember her daughter's "determination", adding: "Octavia was really inspirational, I wish more people were like her."