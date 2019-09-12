Nominate your Leeds healthcare hero for the Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019

Bringing a new life into the world, restarting a heart on the roadside or carrying out pioneering treatments.

Every day doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare professionals here in Leeds are doing extraordinary work that makes a real differences to people from all walks of life.

Nominations are now open for the Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019. Picture: Simon Hulme

And it’s not just those in frontline roles – there’s also a legion of volunteers and support staff whose dedication, skill and compassion makes all the difference to patients in times of need.

Through the Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards, we want to celebrate all that they do and give our readers the chance to show their gratitude.

Interim editor James Mitchinson said: “When the NHS was founded 71 years ago it was founded so that each and every individual, regardless of wealth or status, could access healthcare for free at the point of use.

The awards ceremony on December 6 will celebrate health professionals and volunteers in all kinds of roles. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

“Roll forwards almost three-quarters of a century and we now have a health service that is the envy of the world. Something every man, woman and child holds dear and seeks to protect.

“The YEP is, therefore, keen to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the doctors, nurses and specialist practitioners. The therapists, the counsellors and cleaners. That is why we are running these health awards, so that we the people of Leeds can say thank you to the lifesavers who we believe should know we care.”

Whether you’re a patient or healthcare professional, we need your help to find the most deserving across 11 categories including unsung hero, volunteer of the year and young healthcare hero.

The awards will recognise the dedication, hard work and compassion show by health staff working in the NHS, the private sector and the charity sector.

Our judging panel will then help us to whittle down a shortlist, with all those on it being invited along to a special awards event at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

They’ll be given an exclusive tour of the stadium before the winners are revealed during a ceremony hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration.

He said: “As someone who has received brilliant treatment from the NHS for two serious operations in recent times, I am thrilled that the YEP is giving all of us the chance to say thank you to the unsung heroes that make our health service the best in the world. Please nominate the people who have made a difference in your lives and who deserve our thanks.”

This year’s awards, which take place on December 6, are being sponsored by Sovereign Health Care.

The awards will recognise exceptional individuals and teams in 11 categories. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

Its chief executive, Russ Piper, said supporting the awards was a natural fit for a not-for-profit health cash plan provider.

He said: “We’re proud supporters of our local community, donating more than £7.9m in the last 12 years alone to local charitable initiatives with a health and wellbeing focus through our Community Programme. We’re able to make a real difference to local people’s lives through those donations.

“On behalf of Sovereign Health Care, I wish all nominees the very best of luck.”

To make a nomination in any of the categories, visit dedicated Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards website.

Nominations must be received by noon on Friday, October 18.

The categories include emergency response worker of the year. Picture: Steve Riding

What are this year's categories?

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

This award commends doctors - GPs and those working in hospitals - for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty.

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people who face difficult and challenging personal issues. We encourage entries from the NHS and private sector, including businesses that have recognised mental health within the workplace.

Carer of the Year

For any individual or team who care and give their time and their all - either voluntary or in the private sector - for the benefit of others.

Therapist of the Year

For the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

Community Healthcare Award

This award celebrates an individual or team that goes that extra mile in the community. Entries could include highlighting the outstanding customer service and care from a variety of healthcare areas including GP surgery, pharmacy, optician and dentist. We also welcome nominations from volunteer community groups/individuals and other NHS sectors.

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Emergency services look after the public on a daily basis and often do not get the recognition that they deserve. We are looking for individuals who work in this sector and have demonstrated quick thinking, courage and bravery, often putting their own lives on the line to help save the lives of others.

Unsung Hero

This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist or cleaner. They are someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to an individual who volunteers their time to make a difference in the local community. It could include nominations from volunteer groups such as St John Ambulance, counselling services or an individual who has demonstrated being a good neighbour to an elderly member of the community.

Young Healthcare Hero

This award will celebrate any youngster up to the age of 16 who has demonstrated exceptional achievement within the healthcare community. They may have demonstrated extreme bravery during an emergency situation or raised valuable funds for a health-based charity.