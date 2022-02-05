NHS in Leeds encouraging children and young people to reach out for support during Children's Mental Health Week

This year, the dedicated week - between February 7 and 13 - will focus on the theme of ‘Growing Together’.

As part of this campaign, the NHS in Leeds is urging children and young people to seek support for their mental health if they need it, from the range of services available across the city.

Pupils from Roundhay St John’s Primary School with one of the new signs installed in Roundhay Park as part of Children’s Mental Health Week

MindMate, commissioned by the NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has a wealth of resources that young people and parents in Leeds can use for support and advice, as well as directing them to local services.

Throughout next week, MindMate will be raising awareness of these services via social media platforms, to urge teenagers to reach out for support with their emotional wellbeing.

MindMate have also been raising awareness offline, with multiple signs in parks and playgrounds across the city, including Potternewton park, Norma Hutchinson park, and Roundhay park, aimed at parents who are worried about their child’s mental health.

A simple QR code allows parents/guardians to head straight to the MindMate website for advice and resources to help support their child.

Crisis cards are also being sent to 78 venues across Leeds, including schools and third sector organisations – a small, simple card young people can keep on hand with key contact details for mental health services.

This includes telephone, face-to-face, and crisis support.

Jayne Bathgate-Roche, Pathway Integration Leader at NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I encourage children and young people to speak about how they are feeling, whether it be within the family, to a friend, a teacher, or a health professional.

"Adults such as parents and teachers can support this too.

"The MindMate website (www.mindmate.org.uk) has a wealth of resources that children, young people and parents can use for support and advice, as well as directing them to local services.

“We know it’s not always easy to talk about mental health, but we want to encourage children and young people to have open conversations about their wellbeing, and to reach out for help when they need it.”