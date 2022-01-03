.

Leeds City Council-backed Oneyou Leeds offers a free stop smoking service which provides one to one or group support with health and wellbeing coaches over 12 weeks.

It uses a proven mix of encouraging behavioural support and nicotine replacement therapy or prescription only medication to help smokers quit for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Health England data shows 13.3 per cent of adults in Leeds were smoking in 2020 – above the national average of 12.1 per cent.

The smokers include 9.9 per cent of women in the area and 16.7 per cent of men.

While 58.4 per cent of Leeds residents who never smoked will have no idea how it feels to be faced with the task of quitting, 28.3 per cent of those reporting to be ex-smokers might be reflecting on their success.

And when it comes to quitting, more men than women reported to have been able to kick the habit – 25.5 per cent of adult female smokers and 31.1 per cent of males.

The Government has launched a new campaign to encourage people to stop smoking in 2022, as new research shows teens whose parents smoked are far more likely to pick up the habit.

IN OTHER NEWS: Liam Harrison interview: How the Muay Thai world champion from Harehills got the top of his game

Analysis by The Better Health Smoke Free shows 4.9 per cent of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2 per cent of those whose caregivers do not.

Professor Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London said: “Our research findings are clear – adult smoking has a tangible impact on children.

“Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves.

“The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking – clearly not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children both now and in later life.”

Health minister Maggie Throup said she hoped the research would give parents extra motivation to quit smoking.

She said: “We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign – by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children – will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year.

IN OTHER NEWS: IN OTHER NEWS: Life partner of late Wakefield singer Dan Durrant pays tribute to 'awesome dad'

“With so much help and support available for parents, carers and anyone looking to quit, you won’t be alone in your new year’s resolution.”

The Better Health campaign gives access to free quitting support and tools, including help from local Stop Smoking Services, the NHS Quit Smoking app, Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and SMS, and an online Personal Quit Plan.

Leeds City Council-backed Oneyou Leeds offers a free stop smoking service which provides one to one or group support with health and wellbeing coaches over 12 weeks.

It uses a proven mix of encouraging behavioural support and nicotine replacement therapy or prescription only medication to help smokers quit for good.

For more information on free stop smoking services, call Oneyou Leeds on 0800 169 4219