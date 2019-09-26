New Leeds clinic claims to treat depression using 'magnetic simulation'

A new clinic is opening in Leeds city centre which claims to treat psychiatric illnesses using 'magnetic simulation' techniques.

SmartTMS already run clinics in London and will launch the Leeds branch on October 7, located at Diagnostic Healthcare on Hanover Way.

The clinic will offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-medicinal treatment which can alleviate the symptoms of depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health issues.

TMS involves placing an electromagnetic coil against your head, which sends repetitive pulses of magnetic energy at a fixed frequency to specific areas of the brain.

While the treatment has been approved as safe by health body NICE, it is not available on the NHS in the vast majority of cases.

According to the SmartTMS website, the first course of TMS treatment will set you back £2,750 and the second round is even more expensive at £3,000.

NICE recognise that many TMS patients notice positive outcomes, but suggest that more research is needed to prove the long-term effectiveness of the treatment.

