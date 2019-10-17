This mum and daughter team from Leeds are to run up a skyscraper, for a great cause
It’s a race to the top for Leeds mum Sally Clark and her daughter Isabelle, as they prepare to pelt up 38 floors of an iconic skyscraper in aid of the NSPCC.
They will be tackling 1,037 stairs in their brave bid to raise funds on October 27.
It is the tenth year that members of Team NSPCC have climbed to the top of The Gherkin, London, to raise funds for the children’s charity.
Over the past nine years, the feat has boosted the NSPCC’s coffers by £1.4 million, to help fund services such as the Speak Out. Stay safe. programme which prevents the abuse or neglect of thousands of youngsters.
Sally, who works as a team leader in people operations at the charity, decided to take on the challenge with her daughter as a tribute to her colleagues.
She said: “I am in awe of the difference that the Speak out. Stay safe. assemblies can make to children. In a really simple and age-appropriate way they let children know that it is okay to tell someone when something worries them or is upsetting.
“Sometimes children don’t know what to do when something isn’t right, perhaps they don’t have the words, but the NSPCC lets them know that they can always speak to a trusted adult, a teacher, parent or even Childline.”
In the last year volunteers visited 593 primary schools across Yorkshire and Humber, speaking to 131,425 children about staying safe. A friendly mascot, the speech bubble Buddy, helps get the message across.
Sally and Isabelle have a target of £555 which could help 180 primary age children meet Buddy and volunteers.
Support their great fundraising effort at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SallyClark20&pageUrl=1