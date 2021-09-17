More babies' lives set to be saved after Leeds Children's Heart Surgery fund grant

A sonographer at work

The Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) has awarded a grant of over £17k to fellow charity Tiny Tickers to fund vital cardiac sonography training across the Yorkshire region.

Tiny Tickers work with sonographers across the UK to improve the early detection and care of babies with serious heart conditions.

CHSF has supported the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit since 1988 with life-saving medical equipment, accommodation for parents and ward facilities.

Whilst the Covid pandemic has put the planned training programme back, the first session took place this week at St James Hospital in Leeds.

Further sessions are planned at the Leeds General Infirmary and then across other key Yorkshire hospitals into next year.

Timely detection of congenital heart disease has been shown to make a huge difference, and charity chiefs say the partnership will improve the chances of survival and long-term quality of life for hundreds of babies.

The training covers the most up-to-date NHS recommendations on what so

This specialist training enhances the confidence and skills sonographers need to detect heart defects during pregnancy scans.

The two charities worked together on a similar project in 2016 resulting in training for 226 sonographers, and another great result is expected this time around

Jon Arnold, the chief executive officer of Tiny Tickers, said: "We're very grateful for the support of our friends at Children's Heart Surgery Fund - it's always great to work with CHSF, who share our aim of helping to save the lives of babies with serious cardiac disease.

Sharon Milner, the chief executive of CHSF, said: "We must pay tribute to CHSF’s incredible supporters for helping us fund yet more life-saving training through Tiny Tickers for sonographers in our region.

"It is clear that spotting a heart defect early can greatly improve a baby’s chances of survival and long-term quality of life.”

"Thanks to your donations, this training will make a huge difference to future children with congenital heart disease and their families."