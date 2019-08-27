Look what this Leeds football team is doing to promote cancer care

Young players of a girls’ football team in Leeds are kicking off a whole new approach to sponsorship, by raising cash for their kits themselves, and advertising a cancer charity’s work once they’ve done that.

This ethical approach from the coach and members of Horsforth St Margaret’s Under 11s Girls’ football team will see them donate the sponsorship logo space on their new kit, once purchased, to the Marie Curie charity.

Gary McVeigh-Kaye, coach of the Under 11s Girls’ team, explained: “We wanted to do something a bit different with our kit sponsorship this season so instead of having a commercial sponsor we decided to raise the £600 ourselves and give the advertising space to a charity.

“My grandma recently passed away and in the final weeks of her life Marie Curie proved an invaluable source of care, support and information for my grandma and my family.

“By using our training jackets to help promote their magnificent work, we feel we are able to give something back for the fantastic work they do.

“Many of us, including some of our squad members, have experienced the loss of family members due to terminal illness.

“By helping out Marie Curie in this way it gives our Under 11s girls a greater understanding of the incredible work that Marie Curie and other charities carry out. We feel this is a positive way to link sport and the real world for the girls.”

Horsforth St Margaret’s Football Club, based in Horsforth, is one of the largest grassroots football clubs in the country, boasting over 75 different teams and over 1000 registered players.

To donate, you can visit the Just Giving page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hsmu11?utm_term=xpNXVDAXp