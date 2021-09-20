Leeds woman who lived on own in Halton Moor aged 15 now runs fitness empire empowering women

Tiffany Clark, 40, said she lost the support of her family as a teenager and moved into accommodation on the estate.

She put herself through school and sixth form before striving to achieve employment - finding a job on Leeds Market.

After working hard on the market, Tiffany speculatively applied for a role at Harvey Nichols, a lifestyle "completely different" to what she was used to.

Tiffany was given the job and started to save money towards her own dreams.

After being inspired during a two-year summer stint at Camp America, Tiffany decided to start a personal trainer course.

From there, she set up Tiffany SXEFit - fitness and dance classes to "empower women" both mentally and physically.

Through word of mouth and social media, Tiffany has now built up a huge membership list who attend classes each week at her base in Heckmondwike.

She now wants to spread the word that "anything is possible" and to show girls from Halton Moor and beyond that they can achieve their own dreams.

Speaking to the YEP, Tiffany described her incredible journey.

She said she was earning so little in her early jobs that she was often taking home less than £30 a week.

Tiffany said: "It was really tough.

"I got kicked out of my home as a teenager and lived on my own from the age of 15.

"I worked really hard as a teenager and was proud of my Saturday job on the market.

"When I got to Harvey Nichols, it was like a different world.

"It was completely different to what I was used to, people like me don't work there.

"I took so much pride in that."

Having spent two summers in Camp America, Tiffany was inspired for her next venture.

She said: "I really wanted to do a personal trainer course when I got home.

"That was when I started SXEFit and it all began."

Tiffany now runs the classes from state of the art facilities with a spacious reception area, a toilet suite, two specialist studios and communal area.

She said more than 40 women turn up each week for the classes which cover all ranges of exercise, with some incredible fitness success stories.

Tiffany said: "Some of the women have lost so much weight and dropped dress sizes.

"But we always make sure every woman feels powerful in their own body.

"It is all about building confidence and empowering women.

"I teach them a skill, this gives them confidence and they can show their own talents."

Tiffany, who now lives in Batley, said she learned so much from her time growing up on the Halton Moor estate.

She said: "It has such a bad reputation but I want to show there are positives come from it.

"There are some amazing people there and anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

Tiffany is now hoping to spread the classes across West Yorkshire and eventually "globally".

She said: "I think the classes deserve to be seen by more people.

"I want to make sure the company grows bigger and bigger and helps as many women as possible.

"We don't just change bodies, we change lives.