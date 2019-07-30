Leeds Woman's Aid in need of urgent donations for women and children in refuges

Have your say

Leeds Woman's Aid, a charity which protects people from domestic violence abuse, is urgently seeking donations.

The service has taken to social media to appeal for hygiene products for vulnerable families staying at the refuges.

They are in need of unopened shampoo and deodorant.

All donations can be dropped off at the charity shop based in New Road Side, Horsforth.

On Twitter, the service said: "We’re urgently seeking donations of unopened shampoo and deodorant for the women and children staying at our refuges.

"If you can help, please drop your donations off at our charity shop in Horsforth."

If someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, the Leeds Domestic Violence Service helpline can offer emotional support and information about services. Calls can be anonymous. The service is 24/7. Number: 0113 246 0401