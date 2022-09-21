The service had previously been rated as “good” but a report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had now been re-categorised as requiring improvement after inspectors found that the “overall rating went down.”

The report stated: "We observed a lack of meaningful activities taking place on the wards and nearly all patients remained in their night clothes throughout the day without any encouragement to get dressed.”

Inspectors also raised concerns relating to the disposal of medication and emergency equipment.

"Staff did not store or dispose of medication and emergency medical equipment safely and securely,” the report read.

“There were no robust arrangements in place to provide clinic oversight of the administration of medicines.”

CQC chiefs also raised concern over the communication with patients stating: “Care plans, discharge plans, risk assessments and risk management plans lacked detail and personalisation. Care records were stored in different places using a combination of paper and electronic systems.

"This made it difficult to ensure that all staff were supporting patients consistently.

“Patients told us that they did not know what their discharge plans were and what goals they needed to achieve to work towards their discharge.”

Despite these concerns, inspectors praised the service’s cleanliness plus the care and compassion of staff.

“All ward areas were clean, well-furnished and well maintained,” inspectors wrote.

"We received positive feedback from patients and carers.”