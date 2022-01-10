Leeds schoolgirl gifts Banksy inspired hand-drawn artwork to thank hospital for mum's cancer treatment

Twelve-year-old budding artist Isla Pascaud has created a special hand-drawn piece of artwork as a personal thankyou to every member of the oncology team at Spire Leeds Hospital who looked after her mother, Debbie, 49, when she was treated for breast cancer during the pandemic.

Isla, from Leeds, was inspired by Banksy’s celebrated artwork ‘Game Changer’ which depicted a young boy playing with ‘superhero’ nurse doll.

The Banksy artwork was given to England’s NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic as a tribute to their tireless work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ria Sagar, Head of Cancer Services at Spire Leeds Hospital with Debbie Pascaud (centre) and daughter Isla Pascaud.

Isla decided to create her own version of the artwork.

In her sketch, each nurse and doctor who treated her mum is individually depicted as a superhero.

She presented it to the Spire team on December 21.

It will be displayed in the oncology department where staff will be able to enjoy it every day.

Isla's artwork gift to Spire Leeds Hospital

Isla’s mum Debbie, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2020 and has undergone surgery, 5 months of chemotherapy treatment and continued IV cancer treatment until July 2021 at Spire’s oncology department.

She said, “Isla wanted to create a personal thankyou to the oncology team who looked after me so well.

"You do try to hide a lot from your kids but Isla was at home with us during lockdown and she was aware of what was going on.

"She understood how they supported and reassured me throughout my treatment helping to make it into a positive experience. I cannot praise them highly enough.”

Isla Pascaud with mum Debbie Pascaud

Her dad, Raph, said he was extremely thankful to the entire team.

“Isla and I would listen to Debbie telling us how amazing the team at Spire was; whilst at the hospital, but also on the phone, supporting her when she needed help", Raph said.

"This prompted Isla to want to say thank you to these very special people.”

Isla and her parents went shopping to buy thankyou gifts for the Spire staff and that’s when Isla saw a print of the Banksy artwork and decided to sketch her own. She asked for photos of each of the individuals and took pencil to paper.

It took her around two weeks as she worked around her busy school and homework schedule.

“I just wanted to say a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses because they looked after my mum so well and I wanted to give them something personal rather than just buying them a present,” Isla said, who loves to draw and paint her favourite footballers and Marvel’s Avengers characters.

Ria Sagar, Head of Cancer Services at Spire Leeds Hospital said, “Debbie is very much more than a patient to us.

"We have seen her regularly and frequently over the last 18 months, more than any of our own family.

"For anyone, a diagnosis of cancer is completely devastating. So, imagine a young woman with a young family during a world pandemic?!

"Debbie has been astounding during this whole time and has had hurdles thrown at her and surprises along the way, which she has conquered all the way through, while still caring for others.

“When people finish their treatment, there is an element of separation anxiety.

"There is a relationship and trust formed during this time and you genuinely care about the person.

"So, when we received the picture from Isla, this just showed us how Debbie’s daughter obviously follows in her mother's footsteps for being so thoughtful and kind.

"The sketch is so personal and she has clearly spent a lot of time creating it.

"This is a wonderful gesture that we will never forget. It means the world to us all, and the meaning and story behind it makes it even more special to us.

"Something like this is what makes doing the job we do completely worth it and strengthens us as a team. I couldn't be prouder of the whole oncology team and the care they give to people every single day.”

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the painting ‘Game Changer’ by street artist Banksy appeared at Southampton Hospital in tribute to NHS workers during the pandemic.

Banksy auctioned off the original canvas and the reproduction of the work is still on display in the hospital.

Christie’s said the painting fetched £16.8 million – a world auction record for the artist – and the proceeds were used to help support health organisations and charities.