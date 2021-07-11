With the vaccination programme now eligible to over 18s, the Club is club is actively promoting the vaccination message to the Academy, the first team and all those working in and around the club.

The medical team at Leeds Rhinos say they hope that by getting club players and staff vaccinated, it will help protect players from COVID and enable fans to return to the stadiums.

Marwan Al-Dawoud, Head of Medical Service at Leeds Rhinos, said “It has been a challenging year and sport has struggled like many to keep continuing. Now that everyone from the Academy upwards is eligible for their vaccine, we’re having a big push to encourage players and the wider team to get theirs so that we can play safely and hopefully see the game return to normal.

Members of the Leeds Rhinos staff at the Leeds Vaccination Centre at Elland Road where they had their vaccines. L to r... Matt Prior, Elle Frain (Leeds Rhinos womens), Brie Grierson (Leeds Rhinos netball) and James Donaldson.

"We’ve really missed the crowds and hope all our fans will be getting jabbed too so they’ll be ready to support us next season.”

He said: "On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos, I would like to say a massive thank you to all the NHS staff and volunteers who have helped get all our teams vaccinated.

"The vaccine rollout has been an incredible team effort by all the NHS staff and it has certainly given us all hope that we can get back to normal as soon as possible and I would encourage everyone to get signed up or use the drop in centres in Leeds.”

Matt Prior, Elle Frain, Helen Wilkinson (Clinical Supervisor at Leeds Vaccine Centre), Brie Grierson and James Donaldson.

More than half a million in people in Leeds have now had vaccinations against COVID-19 and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust say that is also important that younger people take up the vaccine offer.

Tim Hiles, operations director, said: “We were excited to welcome the Leeds Rhinos team to Elland Road and hope that this will encourage others to get their vaccinations too. Sadly, we’ve seen that even being as fit and strong as a Leeds Rhino is no defence against Covid – the only way to protect yourself, and those you care about, is to get both your vaccinations.

“Over half a million people across the city have now been vaccinated, but we need everyone to come forward and get their jab if we are really going to kick Covid into touch. It only takes a few minutes and you can book an appointment online or call in at one of the walk-in clinics across the city.”