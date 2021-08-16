Leeds residents using Love Exploring App to 'find' dinosaurs in eight parks across the city

Love Exploring is a free app "which offers a fun way to get out and discover special places".

The app has been developed by Public Health and Active Leeds in response to citywide research which showed people want more accessible social and no-cost ways to get active with fun and engaging activities.

Its Augmented Reality (AR) treasure hunt games are proving popular, with almost 1,500 people downloading the app within a week of its Leeds launch in July.

Cllr Arif and Charlotte Smith aged 5

With the help of five-year-old Charlotte Smith from Seacroft, Cllr Salma Arif used the Love Exploring App to find augmented reality (AR) dinosaurs in Seacroft Gardens, Leeds.

Love Exploring is also available in other parts of West Yorkshire, including Wakefield.

There are Dinosaur Safaris in eight parks across the city and one on the Leeds waterfront.

Cllr Salma Arif said, “I am really excited for the launch of the Love Exploring app, not only to use it personally as I explore some of Leeds’s amazing parks, but also for the health benefits it will bring to families across the city.

"Getting people active and healthy is crucial to tackling health inequalities, especially as we recover from the pandemic.”