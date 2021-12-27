The £1.2m project is being led by the University and aims to improve the outcomes of surgical treatments for osteoarthritis - a condition affecting more than eight million people in the UK and costing the NHS more than £10 billion a year.

Researchers, led by Prof Ruth Wilcox, intend to use personalised approaches to evaluate devices such as hip and knee replacements so they can be matched to individual patients’ needs, reducing the risk of complications.

They will be working with The Center for Orthopaedic Biomechanics based at the University of Denver (USA).

Another team at Leeds, led by Prof Adam Nelson, has been awarded a £1.2 million grant to improve the development of medicines by mimicking how naturally occurring bioactive molecules emerge and using chemistry that can explore structures that are inaccessible to nature.

Teaming up with Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Rosalind Franklin Institute in the UK, researchers aim to develop new ways to discover bioactive molecules more effectively, which will ultimately speed up and make cheaper the process of developing medicines for use as cancer, degeneration and infectious disease treatments.

They are among 12 projects announced today bringing together UK and international researchers to develop cutting-edge new technologies, funded through a £17 million investment from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The EPSRC is the main funding body for engineering and physical sciences research in the UK and by investing in research and postgraduate training, hopes to be building the knowledge and skills base needed to address the scientific and technological challenges facing the nation.

Science Minister George Freeman said: “From improving cancer treatment and generating clean growth to designing the communication networks of tomorrow, UK science, technology and innovation is developing pioneering solutions to the some of the world’s greatest challenges.

“These 12 international projects will harness the expertise of the UK’s world-leading researchers and global collaborators, helping us accelerate our path to an innovation nation and underline our position as a science superpower.”