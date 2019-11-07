Leeds parents install airplane 'oxygen masks' at bus stop to highlight air pollution in Leeds

Campaigners are worried about the dangers of air pollution in Leeds on their childrens health

The demonstration will take place on Infirmary Street at 9.30am, where masks will drop down from a bus stop to draw attention to high levels of air pollution in Leeds.

Parents will dress up in cabin crew outfits and hand out safety leaflets to bypasses, highlighting the dangers of roadside pollution and how to reduce exposure to it.

The demonstration is run by campaign group The Air Team, a group of parents across the UK who are worried about the dangers of air pollution on their children’s health.

Air Team mum Ellen Clarke said: “I feel so worried about what Leeds’ air pollution is doing to our health.

"I have young children, and we know that little lungs are really vulnerable to inhaled toxins. Nobody really knows the full extent of the damage being wreaked.