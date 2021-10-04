Busy Bees - which has nurseries in Headingley, Pudsey and Wakefield - has decided to implement the new, fun sessions after finding that 62 per cent of parents in Leeds with children under the age of four are concerned about the lack of time their child has spent playing with peers of their own age due to lockdown.

As the new term begins, 26 per cent of parents in the city are concerned that their child will suffer from separation anxiety when starting nursery, with other worries including fears that their child will struggle to make friends, or have difficulties adjusting to a new routine - according to a survey conducted by Busy Bees.

Busy Bees has launched the ‘Tiny Dancers’ initiative as part of its increased focus on mental wellbeing.

Kimberly Wyatt teams up with Busy Bees to launch new dance initiative

Filled with engaging, easy and imaginative dance activities, the programme aims to help children to burn off any nervous energy, have fun, and make new friends in the process – ultimately making the settling in period easier.

To launch Tiny Dancers, Busy Bees has teamed up with Kimberly Wyatt, Pussycat Doll, actress on CBBC’s Almost Never, Judge on Sky 1’s Got to Dance, as well as CBBC’s Taking the Next Step.

Kimberly has created several new dance routines for children in the UK to enjoy, supporting Busy Bees’ existing dance programme, Dance with Buzz, which is available for both its centres and families to enjoy.

Kimberly, who is also an ambassador for the Youth Sport Trust, said: “I’m thrilled to have partnered with Busy Bees to launch the Tiny Dancers programme. Dance is hugely beneficial in getting children moving, laughing and feeling good, which is why it’s the perfect activity to support wellbeing.

“Dance is both universal and inclusive, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it, which is why it’s so fantastic for the early years. It’s also a wonderful tool for exploring imagination and forming connections with others – when everyone’s dancing together and sharing that immersive moment, it helps to build relationships and break the ice, which can sometimes be difficult for young children when meeting new people.”

Deena Billings, Early Years expert at Busy Bees, which carried out the study said: “There is no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on the nation’s children, and we understand that there’s an increased need for childcare providers, such as ourselves, to ensure we are supporting their wellbeing.

"The ‘Tiny Dancers’ initiative will provide yet another tool for us support children as they begin to join our nurseries for the first time, and we’re delighted to make this available to all childcare providers and families in the UK to make use of too.”

The Tiny Dancers programme is available for all children, parents and nurseries in the UK to access.

