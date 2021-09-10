Leeds mum tells of 'trauma' after baby son was born 10 weeks early on family holiday

Amy Barrett (second left) is pictured with son Charlie with (left to right) Charlie's grandad Paul Edmondson, Charlie's grandma Carole Edmondson, Charlie's dad James Barrett with Charlie's baby brother Samuel Barrett. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Amy Barrett and husband James, of Rawdon, were on holiday 300 miles from home in March 2019 when their son Charlie was born by emergency C section at Plymouth Hospital.

Charlie weighed just 3lb when he was born and needed help breathing and a blood transfusion.

He was in intensive care at Plymouth Hospital for ten days before doctors deemed him well enough to travel home via air ambulance.

Amy Barrett pictured in hospital with son Charlie after he was born 10 weeks prematurely.

Charlie and his mum Amy were flown back to Leeds in the fixed wing twin engined aeroplane by the Lucy Air Ambulance for Children.

He spent five more weeks at St James's Hospital in Leeds.

Charlie is now a fit and healthy two-and-a-half year old and his family is raising cash to support the charity as each flight costs around £8,000.

Amy's parents Paul and Carole Edmondson are men's and lady captains at Horsforth Golf Club.

Charlie Barrett Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They have chosen the Lucy Air Ambulance for Children as their chosen charity during their time as captains.

The couple are hosting a fundraising fashion show at the club on Layton Rise from 7pm tonight (Friday Sept 10) and a family fun day from 11am tomorrow (Saturday 11) to raise funds for the Lucy Air Ambulance for Children.

Amy said: "Charlie arrived in a poor condition. Within 20 minutes of birth he received a blood transfusion and was on ventilation and oxygen.

"It was one of the most traumatic experiences that parents can go through.

Charlie Barrett pictured after he was born 10 weeks prematurely

"Seeing your child so tiny and poorly, covered in wires and tubes is heartbreaking.

"We are so grateful that the Lucy Air Ambulance were able to fly us home.

"Words cannot describe how grateful we are for the amazing people who helped make it possible for us to bring our baby boy back home to Leeds.

"Thank you so much. We hope that one day in the near future Charlie can say thank you himself

" As a family we will be supporting the Lucy Air Ambulance for Children and the neonatal intensive care unit team in Plymouth in our own way to say thank you."

Charlie's grandad Paul Edmondson said local businesses have kindly donated food and raffle prizes for the family fun day at Horsforth Golf Club.

Mr Edmondson said: "We are so grateful and whatever it takes to fundraise we are happy to support that in whatever way."

Mr Edmondson said all are welcome at both fundraising events.

Lucy Air Ambulance for Children is a small, national charity that flies children between hospitals across the UK to receive the treatment they need.