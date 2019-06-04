Leeds mental health website for children celebrates fifth birthday

A website that provides mental health and emotional wellbeing advice and information for children and young people across Leeds is celebrating its fifth birthday this month.

Since its launch, MindMate has introduced dedicated young people ambassadors, established a MindMate school support and training programme, and has set up a dedicated single referral point for healthcare professionals and service users. The site is run in partnership with NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, Leeds City Council, voluntary and charitable organisations, and Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust.

Dr Jane Mischenko, from the CCG, said: “Across the city partners are committed to improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people in Leeds. To add to this, we’ve recently launched Teen Connect in 2018 which is a dedicated support line for children and young people experiencing a mental health crisis. Looking ahead we have a number of key ambitions to continue improving mental health and wellbeing of children and young people across the city. This includes the delivery of our city-centre young person’s social, emotional and mental health service.”

Coun Fiona Venner, executive member for children and families at Leeds City Council, added: “MindMate is a fantastic resource, developed with children and young people, which enables them to access support when they need it, locally and nationally, and promotes positive mental health.”

Visit www.mindmate.org.uk.