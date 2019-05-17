Leeds man who suffered brain injury has travelled the world and published his first book

A man who suffered life-threatening brain injuries in a horrific car crash has told how he since travelled the world and wrote a book about what makes him "different".

Max Muteliso, originally from Alwoodley, Leeds, was 20 when he was injured in a crash on the M1 motorway in 2002.

He was a back seat passenger in a car which flipped off the motorway, causing him a fractured skull and severe internal bleeding to his brain.

Mr Muteliso was left with weakness down one side of his body and needing to use a wheelchair.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell helped him secure a financial settlement which paid for a specially-adapted bungalow and helped him return to education.

In 2015, he decided to travel the world and last year Mr Muteliso published his first book, Headfirst Thrills On Wheels, about his experiences.

Mr Muteliso said: "I always wanted to write a book and create my own metaphors, therefore the book is not only literary, but also eye-opening and enlightening.”

He spoke out ahead of Action for Brain Injury week, which will be staged by the charity Headway from May 20.

Describing how he has coped with his injuries, Mr Muteliso said: "I’m fine, meaning I have no pain now, but the physical challenges are the order of the day.

“When indoors, particularly in my house, I try to use my crutches as much as possible, and I use my outdoor electric chair when out of the house.

“Being disabled makes me different and difference is what makes this world. Better yet, I use my difference to see what another person might not see.”

Mr Muteliso had problems with memory, concentration and fatigue following his injury. He did not have the capacity to manage his finances and was placed under Court of Protection Care.

Joanne Fraser, a specialist Court of Protection lawyer who helped him to manage his funds, said: “The injuries that Max had to deal with were horrific, but he has shown that with determination he has been able to get his life back on track.

"In our day-to-day work, we see many cases of brain injuries and while it is easy to dwell on the difficulties of life following on from an injury, Max should inspire us all to push ourselves to be the best we can be and to live life to the full.”

Irwin Mitchell launched its I Am Able campaign to celebrate the achievements of clients who have sustained life-changing injuries.