Leeds health trust releases videos to support children’s speech development

A series of 11 animated speech and language development videos has been released by Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust on National Children’s Day.

The videos have been developed by the trust’s Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Team to help parents and carers support children under five years old to develop the best possible communication skills. For some this might be spoken and for others it might be learning to use communication aids, signs or symbols.

It is estimated that two children in every classroom of 30 children have a language disorder that affects the way they understand and express language.

Sara Winfield, specialist speech and language therapist at Leeds Community Healthcare, said: “Parents and carers told us they wanted a resource which was easier to manage around their busy lives and work commitments.

“They wanted something more visual and convenient to access at home. It won’t replace the written resources or courses that we offer but it does support and enhance them.”

The animations were released on May 12, National Children’s Day which is dedicated to supporting children to live healthy childhoods and grow into happy, healthy adults. They highlight ten top tips for supporting children, such as reducing screen time and avoiding the use of dummies during the day once children are 12 months or older.

Mum and primary school teacher Kam Gill said: “The videos are straight to the point, really effective and make the key points easy to remember.”

Visit www.leedscommunityhealthcare.nhs.uk/toptips to watch the videos.