Leeds’ happiness score drops for the first time in 6 years - here’s how it compares to other Yorkshire towns and cities

Leeds is now the 14th most happy place in Yorkshire after dropping several places.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published this year’s ‘Personal well-being in the UK’ dataset for the period between April 2018 and March this year.

The Annual Population Survey asked approximately 150,000 people to give scores between 0 and 10 for aspects of life like anxiety and happiness.

In the 2013/14 survey, Leeds residents gave an average score of 7.26 out of 10 for their happiness levels - a figure that rose incrementally every year to reach a peak of 7.61 in 2017/18.

Richmondshire came bottom for happiness scores in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this year’s survey, however, that score has dropped for the first time to 7.45 out of 10.

This has seen Leeds drop from the fifth happiest area in Yorkshire in 2018 to the 14th happiest out of the 20 Yorkshire areas included in the survey.

In first place for happiness this year is the district of Hambleton, with its average score of 8.19, trumping the national average of 7.56.

Scarborough, Harrogate, Sheffield and Wakefield also came ahead of Leeds on happiness scores for 2019.

There were several towns and districts where residents were recorded as unhappier than Leeds however, including York, Doncaster and Hull.

The area with the lowest score for happiness in Yorkshire was Richmondshire, with an average score of 7.26 out of 10.