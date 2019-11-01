Leeds hair transplant centre rated 'unsafe' in damning Care Quality Commission report

Abs Business Park in Stanningley, where the Baruch Hair Transplant clinic is located

The Baruch Hair Transplant Centre, on Viaduct Street in Stanningley, is a private clinic providing hair transplants and hair solutions to patients in Leeds.

It was rated as 'Inadequate' in three areas in the CQC report released on Wednesday - safety, efficiency and how well the centre was led.

The health watchdog ruled that safety systems and procedures at the centre were "not fit for purpose" and not all staff had received mandatory safety training.

The hair transplant centre was rated unsafe in a recent CQC report

Inspectors also found that staff did not understand how to protect patients from abuse and had not received training on safeguarding patients.

However, the centre received a 'Good' rating for how caring its services are and staff were found to respect patients’ privacy and dignity.

The fifth area of inspection asked if services were responsive and the centre was ranked as 'Requires Improvement'.

Why was the centre rated unsafe?

The CQC report identified a number of areas where opportunities to prevent or minimise harm were missed by the clinic.

A summary of the safety procedures said: "The service did not provide mandatory training in key skills to all staff and did not make sure everyone completed it.

"Staff did not show an understanding of how to protect patients from abuse. Staff did not have training on how to recognise and report abuse.

"The service did not use a systematic approach to identify and prevent surgical site infections.

"The registered manager did not ensure there was suitable equipment available for the delivery of the service. Clinical waste was not managed appropriately.

"The service did not use systems and processes to safely prescribe, administer, record and store medicines.

"We were not assured staff would be able to recognise and report incidents and near misses."

But the report ruled that staff did keep detailed record of patients’ care and treatment and records were clear and stored securely.

Staff were found to provide compassionate care and the centre received a 'Good' rating for how caring its services are.

The report said: "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, and took account of their individual needs.

"Staff supported and involved patients, families and carers to understand their condition and make decisions about their care and treatment."

How has the centre responded?

Owner Sean Jordan Baruch said: "We understand our first CQC inspection rating.

"Everything has been rectified and we look forward to our next inspection as we now understand their requirements.