Leeds grandma of baby born nine weeks early is staging charity ball to help children's hospital

THE GRANDMOTHER of a baby girl born prematurely weighing just 2lb 12 oz is helping organise a fundraising charity ball to raise cash for neonatal wards at Leeds Children's Hospital.

Tracey Chaplin's granddaughter Amaiya Robson was born by emergency cesarean section nine weeks early to mum Harriet Chapman, 28, at Leeds General Infirmary last July 24.

Amaiya spent time in intensive care and the high dependency unit, spending a total of five weeks in hospital.

She is now a happy and healthy 11-month-old and her grateful grandmother Miss Chaplin of Bramley is helping organise a charity ball to raise cash for neonatal wards at Leeds Children's Hospital.

Miss Chaplin has teamed up with charity Campbellinas - which supports neonatal units in the Yorkshire region - to stage the Bollywood Charity Ball on Saturday September 7 at the Aagrah Banqueting suite in Bradford.

Miss Chaplin said: "I wanted to give something back to the Leeds Children's Hospital as a thank you for all the wonderful care Amaiya and Harriet received."

There will be an auction and raffle with prizes including signed merchandise from Leeds boxing champion Josh Warrington, pop superstars Take That and a signed Leeds United shirt.

The cast of West End Musical Hamilton have also signed merchandise to be auctioned at the ball.

There will be a banquet meal, close up magician and musical theatre star entertaining plus DJ and guests.

The ball will be held from 7pm on Saturday September 7 at the Aagrah Banqueting Suite, The Aagrah Building, Mid Point, Bradford, BD3 7AY.

For tickets, priced at £35 each, contact Tracey Chaplin via e mail at traceychaplin2003@hotmail.com