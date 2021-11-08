Residents at Ashcroft House Residential Home, Bramhope, tucked into pork pies, mushy peas and hot dogs as they enjoyed the display on Friday night from the warmth of the care home.

They gathered with family and staff to tell stories about how they used to celebrate Bonfire Night, which senior care worker Lisa Roberts said provided a much-needed boost for their morale.

The care home has avoided any deaths due to coronavirus and, now restrictions for care homes have eased, staff have arranged a programme of events to tackle feelings of isolation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Ashcroft House Residential Home, Bramhope, were surprised with a personal fireworks display

Residents recently enjoyed a trip to the seaside in Scarborough where they spent the day shopping and eating fish and chips and ice cream on the beach.

Regular activities include visits from beauticians, offering residents the chance to have their hair and nails done.

Lisa told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "During the Covid-19 pandemic the residents at Ashcroft have suffered isolation, they've been apart from family and friends outside of the home leaving them just with the staff as companions.

"We saw a decline in mood, behaviours and mental health in general for some of our residents.

The residents recently enjoyed a trip to the beach as part of a programme of activities aimed at lifting their spirits

"Luckily, throughout the pandemic the staff at Ashcroft have managed their very best to keep the residents safe and we've had no deaths due to Covid-19.

"Since restrictions have slightly lifted within the care sector, staff have organised a couple of events for Ashcroft to lift the mood of residents - to encourage them to get back into social events and interaction with the outside world.

"I want to give my thanks to all our staff and the director at Ashcroft House for working long hours and risking their own health and their family's health to keep the residents safe from Covid-19.

"You have not gone unnoticed and our residents appreciate you all more than you could ever begin to imagine."