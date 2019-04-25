Leeds brain tumour specialists are celebrating a decade of innovative treatment

Gamma Knife at the Leeds Cancer Centre is marking ten years of life-changing brain tumour treatment – and a cutting-edge upgrade means it is now able to give new hope to those previously considered too high-risk for treatment.

The Leeds Gamma Knife Centre, at Nova Healthcare, is currently marking its tenth anniversary. It treated the first patient on 10 March 2009. Over the last decade, The Leeds Gamma Knife Centre has helped more than 2000 patients for a range of conditions in the brain including benign tumours and metastatic disease using their Gamma Knife® machine.

In 2015 the centre upgraded to the Gamma Knife Icon - the only one in the north of England - which has enabled treatment of tumours previously considered to be too high risk either due to size or proximity to critical structures.

The Gamma Knife and Gamma Knife Icon are able to reach areas deep in the brain using three-dimensional computer imaging to guide very narrow and intensely focused beams of gamma radiation with pinpoint accuracy to defined areas. The radiation delivery is extremely precise, which means tissue surrounding the treatment area is spared. The technology’s level of precision and accuracy allows delivery of highly effective doses of radiation exactly where needed while preserving healthy surrounding tissue preserving function and quality of life.

The Leeds Gamma Knife Centre works in close collaboration with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and NHS England to deliver an outstanding service to both NHS and private patients. It is the only centre in the north of England commissioned by NHS England to offer treatment to children and young adults.

You can read more about having Gamma Knife treatment at The Leeds Gamma Knife Centre on their website at: https://novahealthcare.co.uk/the-leeds-gamma-knife-centre/



