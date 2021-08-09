Maximus Foundation UK has provided St. Anne’s Community Services with a grant of £2,500 to continue providing support across the city.

The charity, based in Leeds, offers a range of services, including housing support, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and employment advice.

The donation forms a part of the Foundation’s dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds homeless charity awarded Maximus Foundation UK grant to fund support services

The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee.

Maximus Foundation UK is a not-for-profit enterprise committed to supporting charities that have been nominated by Maximus UK employees.

These charities are committed to helping disadvantaged people and make a real difference to people’s lives through health, employment or community development.

In 2020, Maximus Foundation UK awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £95,000.

Di Briggs, Chair, Maximus Foundation UK, said: “Many small charities across the UK face the challenge of resuming their normal activities after a very difficult period. So we’re delighted to help St. Anne’s to continue their amazing work providing accommodation and health support”.