Leeds based charity provided grant of £2,500 to continue supporting residents by Maximus Foundation UK
A Leeds based charity has been given a boost after it was provided a grant of £2,500 to continue supporting residents.
Maximus Foundation UK has provided St. Anne’s Community Services with a grant of £2,500 to continue providing support across the city.
The charity, based in Leeds, offers a range of services, including housing support, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and employment advice.
The donation forms a part of the Foundation’s dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee.
Maximus Foundation UK is a not-for-profit enterprise committed to supporting charities that have been nominated by Maximus UK employees.
These charities are committed to helping disadvantaged people and make a real difference to people’s lives through health, employment or community development.
In 2020, Maximus Foundation UK awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £95,000.
Di Briggs, Chair, Maximus Foundation UK, said: “Many small charities across the UK face the challenge of resuming their normal activities after a very difficult period. So we’re delighted to help St. Anne’s to continue their amazing work providing accommodation and health support”.
Azra Kirkby, CEO, St. Anne’s Community Services, said: “This generous grant donation will help our Resource Centre to continue providing a wide range of support to the most vulnerable and marginalized citizens in Leeds, including support and advice towards housing, benefits and employment, along with access to facilities such as showers, laundry and meals”.