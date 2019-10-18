Last chance to tell us about the carers, midwives and therapists who are your Leeds health heroes

We're looking for outstanding individuals and teams working for health organisations and charities throughout Leeds. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

After receiving a flurry of last minute nominations ahead of our original deadline, we're giving a few more days for those who still want to make a nomination to do so.

Nominations - which can come from any member of the public, colleagues or health professionals themselves - may now be submitted until noon on Wednesday, October 23.

With your help, our YEP Health Awards will celebrate outstanding doctors, nurses, therapists and midwives who do extraordinary work in our communities every day.

We also want to honour the volunteers giving their valuable time and the unsung heroes whose tireless efforts behind the scenes must not be underestimated.

There are categories for emergency response workers who have gone above and beyond while out on the frontline, and for carers - paid or voluntary - whose compassion and dedication makes all the difference to the people they support.

And for the first time, we'll be presenting an award to your Young Healthcare Hero of the Year.

This award will recognise someone from Leeds aged 16 or under who has used first aid skills to help someone in need, campaigned to raise awareness of a health issue or helped to raise vital funds for a health charity.

They’ll be given an exclusive tour of the stadium before the winners are revealed.

This year’s awards, which take place on December 6, are being sponsored by Sovereign Health Care.

What are this year's categories?

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

This award commends doctors - GPs and those working in hospitals - for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty.

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people who face difficult and challenging personal issues. We encourage entries from the NHS and private sector, including businesses that have recognised mental health within the workplace.

Carer of the Year

For any individual or team who care and give their time and their all - either voluntary or in the private sector - for the benefit of others.

Therapist of the Year

For the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

Community Healthcare Award

sponsored by Aire Logic Limited

This award celebrates an individual or team that goes that extra mile in the community. Entries could include highlighting the outstanding customer service and care from a variety of healthcare areas including GP surgery, pharmacy, optician and dentist. We also welcome nominations from volunteer community groups/individuals and other NHS sectors.

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Emergency services look after the public on a daily basis and often do not get the recognition that they deserve. We are looking for individuals who work in this sector and have demonstrated quick thinking, courage and bravery, often putting their own lives on the line to help save the lives of others.

Unsung Hero

This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist or cleaner. They are someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to an individual who volunteers their time to make a difference in the local community. It could include nominations from volunteer groups such as St John Ambulance, counselling services or an individual who has demonstrated being a good neighbour to an elderly member of the community.

Young Healthcare Hero