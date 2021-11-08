Christina, a teaching assistant from Pudsey, said she "always knew" she was big.

However, it was only after spotting the picture from her birthday party that Christina said she "needed to change".

"I took the plunge joined Slimming world and stepped on the scales on 11th January 2020", Christina said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina lost more than seven stone after a picture at her birthday party Pic: Slimming World

"I couldn’t believe the numbers on the scales said 19st 7lb.”

Less than two years on, Christina has lost an incredible seven stone in weight after following the group's food plan.

Christina told the YEP her confidence had sky rocketed and she now has a "freedom" to make food choices.

She added: "My general health has improved too and I have also become more active which my children love too.

Christina lost more than seven stone after a picture at her birthday party. Before. Pic: Slimming World

"I am so proud of my achievements.

"I think the highlight of my journey is having people say that I am an inspiration.

"I'm glad I have been able to inspire people to join Slimming World and I can now watch them and celebrate their successes too”

Christina said she realised from the "moment" she attended the group that she needed their support.

Christina lost more than seven stone after a picture at her birthday party Pic: Slimming World

She added: “There is such a great atmosphere, it’s warm and friendly, there is never any judgement because everyone is on the same journey, I am treated with respect, understanding and kindness, which makes a fantastic support environment to thrive.

"As Slimming World members, we share ideas, experiences, inspiration, and laughter, we help each other to develop new strategies to form healthy habits around not just food and drink but also activities that can be maintained for life.

"I love the fact that with Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan is that there is no food you can't eat, nothing is off limits, it’s a real freedom to eat the foods you love, never feel hungry and lose the weight you want."

Christina said she was "not the greatest cook" but loved experimenting with food and recipes.

Christina lost more than seven stone after a picture at her birthday party Pic: Slimming World

"My favourite ones so far have been Piri Piri chicken with rice and the pizza topped chicken, served with chips and salad", she added.

Helen, Slimming World consultant at Pudsey’s St Joseph’s Church Hall, which Christina attends, said: “I’m so proud of all my members, they’re so supportive of one another, like one big family.”

If you would like more group information visit the Slimming World website.

_______

Start weight: 19st 7lbs

Joined: 11/01/2020

Current weight: 11st 11.5 lbs

Total loss: 7st 9.5lb weight loss

Target: 11st 7lb