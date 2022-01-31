How upbeat music talent is helping to raise money for mental health services in Leeds

After last year’s ‘Hair Of The Dog’ event was cancelled and an earlier date in January this year had to be postponed due to Covid, this will be a chance to see some of the cream of upbeat local musical talent at one of the area’s best loved live music venues.

Cloth Cat aims to improve the mental health and well-being of people around the city using the power of music by running courses, projects and events.

Mental Block band

The organisation delivered music performances outside many of the mental health units in Leeds over last summer and has provided patients with the opportunity to learn new skills through ad hoc workshops, but the new fundraiser will help provide a substantial programme of music based workshops and performances in five separate NHS services over the next two years.

Cloth Cat manager, Shelly Johnson said: “It’s been a really difficult time for everyone and mental health has really taken a hammering over the past couple of years.

"‘Beat The Blues’ will benefit those who are currently unwell and residing in units around the city by doing something fun, practical and creative as a part of their rehabilitation.

"They’ll learn and develop new skills, boost confidence, build friendships and relationships between themselves and staff within the service.

"It will also building vital bridges to their communities and Cloth Cat once they are discharged, so that they can continue to improve their mental health and well-being.

"We’re really excited about the gig which will have some amazing bands playing and who have all bought in to the project."

Run in conjunction with Arts & Minds and spurred on by an initial grant from Local Care Direct, any funds raised at ‘Hair Of The Dog’ will provide Cloth Cat with the necessary matched funding.

The ‘Hair Of The Dog’ will be held at The Brudenell Social Club on Friday February 4.

Doors open at 7pm and features the bands Tetchi, Mental Block, PWK and Mestisa. T

Tickets can be bought in advance for £6 plus booking fee from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cloth-cat-studios-ltd/t-yrezpg or on the door for £8.00.

More information about Cloth Cat’s ‘Beat The Blues’ project can be found at https://clothcatleeds.org.uk/projects/beat-the-blues/ or people can contact Cloth Cat by e-mail at [email protected]