How Kirkstall Forge and the Temple zone can help transform Leeds in to a ‘sustainable’ city

Tips on how to transform Leeds in to a cycling city where more people commute by bike than car, were delivered to a sell-out crowd at Kirkstall Forge.

Kirkstall Forge is leading the way as a model of sustainability, and Klaus Bondam, chief executive of the Danish Cyclists’ Federation, and former techical mayor of Copenhagen, inspired the team there further, at the latest Different by Design event.

He highlighted how decades of planning, investment and strong political leadership led to the strong cycling ethos of Copenhagen, where almost half of all journeys made to work and study to or from Copenhagen are made by bike.

Aisling Ramshaw from CEG, said: “At Kirkstall Forge we have embedded cycling, walking and rail transport in the heart of our development and we are constantly looking at best examples from around the world to learn from.

“With a new railway station on the site, a cycle spa, bike hire, bike maintenance sessions and cycling and walking clubs, we are already achieving a modal shift encouraging those who work here to choose sustainable ways of getting to work.

“We now have even more ideas for how we can make Kirkstall Forge a low carbon and active travel destination.”

Klaus Bondam added: “I cycled to Kirkstall Forge on the canal towpath from the city centre and see there is a fantastic opportunity as part of this, and the Temple developments, to create the best possible active sustainable mobility. It will not happen overnight. It takes a vision that many need to sign up to, but it is great to see CEG embracing that opportunity.”

CEG runs regular ‘Different by Design’ leadership events inviting renowned speakers from around the world.