How an idea which started over a pint has helped save the lives of men in Leeds and beyond

In the case of Joshua Sturgeon, 28, and his friend Nathan, a drink in a Morley Wetherspoons in 2018 led to the creation of MINT - Men in Need Together - a mental health group for men to speak about the problems in their everyday lives.

Inspired by the tragic death of their friend from suicide, Joshua set up the group in his hometown and with the help of a qualified counsellor created a safe space for men to speak each week.

Since then, the organisation has blossomed and more than 50 men meet to discuss their mental health across Yorkshire - with groups now set up in Wakefield and Sheffield due to huge demand.

Joshua Sturgeon, 28 Pic: Gary Longbottom

Sessions are completely free for visitors without judgement.

On October 25 2021, the group celebrated their third year anniversary and reviewed how far they had come in such a short space of time despite the pandemic.

Joshua, speaking to the YEP, said he took enormous pride from the group and the many lives which he believes have been saved by the sessions.

Men who attend range from late teens to those in their early 70s and Joshua said the connection between the generations was "inspiring".

Speaking of the origins of the group, Joshua said: "I was sat having a pint with Nathan after our friend had died.

"We just thought there was nothing available for men out there who needed to get things off their chests.

"Many men don't want to go and see their GP or use the traditional route so suffer because of it.

"I wanted to set up a group to enable men to speak and be heard in a safe environment.

"So that is where it started."

Joshua found a facility in Morley and enlisted the help of a counsellor to set up his first session, with around ten men attending.

However through word of mouth, many more men started to join the group and tell their stories each week.

"We thought that even if one bloke had turned up on the first night and that was it, that was more than enough.

"So many more came, it was amazing."

Some of the original attendees are now facilitators and have gone full circle, while other visitors have accessed the group's services for more than two years.

"People who come to the group can empathise with the facilitators as they were in the same position before", Joshua - who struggled with his own mental health issues after leaving school - said.

"Everyone who leads our group has fought their own mental health battles and they give so much advice to each other.

"Some of them were not in a very good place and now they have changed around their lives.

"They are proof that others can do the same."

The work of the group also goes beyond the sessions, with a Christmas toy appeal planned after the success of a similar scheme last year.

Joshua said: "We want to give back to the community and make a difference to others to."

The group has even been advertised by GP surgeries in Leeds and has also been recommended by the NHS and West Yorkshire Police as part of a referral scheme.

Five new groups are now in the pipeline as demand surges.

"We just want to help men across Yorkshire be able to speak", Joshua said.

"It has made a lot of difference to many lives.

"I take immense pride in that."

For more information, search MINT on Facebook.