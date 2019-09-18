How a Leeds running group is talking about mental health

"We have been on some runs where we walk because the conversation is more important."

Not the sort of line you would expect from a running club, but then this is no ordinary running club.

Run Talk Run, is a global group set up in 2017 for all abilities where the emphasis is on mental health and well-being as much as the running.

There are groups that meet each week for a 5k run from Dundee to Dubai, California to Oxford and Trinidad to Brighton.

However, it was only in May this year that one was established in Leeds.

Founder Nia Williams said: "I heard about it at the end of last year and wondered if there was one in Leeds but there was nothing. I have always been interested in running, my dad was a runner and used to say it was so good for you. I started running when I was quite young and realised how important it is for mental health. So I put some flyers out and it is a space for conversation rather than the technicalities."

Nia says people can turn up as and when, it is free and they can run, talk, walk as much or as little as they want as they get out into the fresh air for a gentle three mile jog.

Anyone is welcome but with the group meeting at 5.30pm in the city centre it attracts city workers and millennials where depression, anxiety, loneliness and isolation can be big issues.

She added: "It is such a great start to the week, even if you have had a bad day, to think that you achieved a run at the end of it. I have realised from this group that everyone has mental health problems to different extents. Everybody at some point feels anxiety, loneliness, depression and especially in the city centre - people live by themselves, some work from home or feel isolated.

"Many people simply don't realise how good exercise can be for that, and for some I completely understand going on a run can cause more anxiety and not be worth it for them, but we are just putting it out there as an opportunity."

Tom Gatehouse, 25, lives in Leeds city centre and says the group has been integral to him starting to get over what he calls "a dark period" of depression.

He said: "I was in the army for a couple of years and doing exercise was an every day thing and second nature. When I left I carried on for a bit but stopped naturally. Six months ago I split up with my girlfriend, it was not great and led to isolation and loneliness. We lived in a flat together, which I was left with, facing financial issues having being made redundant.

"Everything was going wrong at the same time and I was at a bit of a loss figuring out what my purpose was and what I was doing."

A friend told him about Run Talk Run after seeing it on social media and Tom decided to give it a go.

He added: "The group gave me all of those things, it got me back to running and exercise, which I was familiar and comfortable with. I was with like-minded people who focus on how exercise can benefit mental health. The group does not pretend to be doctors, it is a support network to keep me going and I can't thank them enough."

For Lisa Riley it has given her the confidence to try things she never thought she would. She has signed up for Leeds 10k and is considering a half marathon.

She said: "I wasn't even sure I could run 5k and would never have joined a running club but if I am having a bad mental health day, it is just about having that conversation. It gives you belief in other areas of your life. I think if I can do a 10k, can I also do this in my life. It is more beneficial than so many of the mental health things the NHS could offer."

The Leeds group runs from Anytime Fitness in Bridgewater Place at 6pm on Mondays. Join by downloading the MyCrew app.