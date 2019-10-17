Here’s how to get your hands on a one-off Leeds Rhinos shirt
Unique Leeds Rhinos shirts are up for bids in silent auctions that will boost the vital work of the Samaritans.
Leeds Building Society is hosting silent charity auctions at 11 of its branches, to enable members to bid for the one-off shirts.
They were all worn during the Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League clash with St Helens in August, and have the Samaritans’ logo on the front.
Silent auctions are running now in Leeds Building Society branches in Adel, Crossgates, Garforth, Harrogate, Leeds, Horsforth, Moortown, Morley, Ripon, Wetherby and Yeadon.
Members have until November 1 to place their bid for one of the 11 limited edition shirts, and lucky winners will be selected on November 4.
To help raise awareness of the valuable work done by the Samaritans, the Society gifted its sponsorship of the shirts to the Samaritans.
This is as part of a two-year partnership to raise £250,000 to enhance the technology available to the charity’s volunteers.
But active fundraising by Society members and colleagues surpassed the £250,000 target six months ahead of schedule.
Richard Fearon, chief executive officer at Leeds Building Society, said: “By combining two of our key partnerships we have been able to raise awareness of mental wellbeing to a new audience.
“The project was a success, with players, fans and, our members and colleagues all coming together to support Samaritans and Leeds Rhinos on the night. Our silent auction is a way for members to continue supporting our charity partnership and to own one of the limited edition shirts for themselves.”