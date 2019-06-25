Here is how to vote for your Leeds 'Health Heroes'

Health Education England and Skills for Health have launched their Our Health Heroes awards, which celebrate the UK's unsung healthcare workforce.
The eight award categories include special recognition for Operational and Clinical support workers, as well as categories for:
Outstanding Contribution
Apprentice of the Year
Integrated Team of the Year
Staff Wellbeing Employer
Workforce Planning Team of the Year and Learning
Development team/project of the year.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are encouraging people to nominate their unsung heroes at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.
Anyone can make a nomination including members of the public.
Nominations take around 5-10 minutes, and you can do this online by the 29th of June at skillsforhealth.org.uk/ohh