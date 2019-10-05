Help us to find Leeds 999 staff who deserve a Yorkshire Evening Post Health Award

Every day emergency response workers are out on the frontline, helping to save lives in some of the most high pressure scenarios imaginable.

They could be find themselves treating injured people at scene of a serious crash or a major fire, or be the first responder helping to restart someone's heart.

We're looking for a member of the emergency services in Leeds who has gone above and beyond, showing commitment, bravery and quick-thinking.

Tell us what makes them outstanding and they could be among our winners at this year's Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards.

But it's not just paramedics and others on the frontline who deserve to be recognised.

We're also looking for unsung heroes who play a vital role behind the scenes at health organisations across the city and the volunteers who give their time and skills to make a real difference.

Interim YEP editor James Mitchinson said: “When the NHS was founded 71 years ago it was founded so that each and every individual, regardless of wealth or status, could access healthcare for free at the point of use.

“Roll forwards almost three-quarters of a century and we now have a health service that is the envy of the world. Something every man, woman and child holds dear and seeks to protect.

“The YEP is, therefore, keen to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the doctors, nurses and specialist practitioners. The therapists, the counsellors and cleaners. That is why we are running these health awards, so that we the people of Leeds can say thank you to the lifesavers who we believe should know we care.”

The shortlisted individuals and teams in each of our 11 categories will be invited to a special celebration at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

They’ll be given an exclusive tour of the stadium before the winners are revealed during a ceremony hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration.

This year’s awards, which take place on December 6, are being sponsored by Sovereign Health Care.

Nominations are welcome from professionals, patients or any member of the public, and must be received by noon on Friday, October 18.

Visit our health awards website for a full details of the of categories and to make a nomination.

The deadline for entries in noon on Friday, October 18.

What are this year's categories?

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

This award commends doctors - GPs and those working in hospitals - for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty.

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people who face difficult and challenging personal issues. We encourage entries from the NHS and private sector, including businesses that have recognised mental health within the workplace.

Carer of the Year

For any individual or team who care and give their time and their all - either voluntary or in the private sector - for the benefit of others.

Therapist of the Year

For the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

Community Healthcare Award

This award celebrates an individual or team that goes that extra mile in the community. Entries could include highlighting the outstanding customer service and care from a variety of healthcare areas including GP surgery, pharmacy, optician and dentist. We also welcome nominations from volunteer community groups/individuals and other NHS sectors.

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Emergency services look after the public on a daily basis and often do not get the recognition that they deserve. We are looking for individuals who work in this sector and have demonstrated quick thinking, courage and bravery, often putting their own lives on the line to help save the lives of others.

Unsung Hero

This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist or cleaner. They are someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to an individual who volunteers their time to make a difference in the local community. It could include nominations from volunteer groups such as St John Ambulance, counselling services or an individual who has demonstrated being a good neighbour to an elderly member of the community.

Young Healthcare Hero

This award will celebrate any youngster up to the age of 16 who has demonstrated exceptional achievement within the healthcare community. They may have demonstrated extreme bravery during an emergency situation or raised valuable funds for a health-based charity.