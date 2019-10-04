Help us say thank you to best midwives in Leeds

Becoming a parent is a life-changing moment and it's one that midwives across our city play a special part in.

They're on hand to calm nervous mums and dads-to-be and make sure everything goes smoothly.

And if complications do arise, they are an expert set of hands doing all they can to keep mum and baby safe.

We're looking for your stories about those midwives working for an NHS hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector in Leeds who have gone above and beyond for your family.

Tell us what makes them special and they could be among our winners at this year's Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards.

Previous winners have included Chris Harding, an "absolutely dedicated" community midwife who was praised for always seeing mums at short notice, and Helen Woollatt, who played a key role in launching a social media page for mums and midwives.

The shortlisted nominees in each of our 11 categories will be invited to a special celebration at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

They’ll be given an exclusive tour of the stadium before the winners are revealed during a ceremony hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration.

He said: “As someone who has received brilliant treatment from the NHS for two serious operations in recent times, I am thrilled that the YEP is giving all of us the chance to say thank you to the unsung heroes that make our health service the best in the world. Please nominate the people who have made a difference in your lives and who deserve our thanks.”

This year’s awards, which take place on December 6, are being sponsored by Sovereign Health Care.

Nominations must be received by noon on Friday, October 18.

Visit the YEP Health Awards website for more details.

What are this year's categories?

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

This award commends doctors - GPs and those working in hospitals - for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty.

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people who face difficult and challenging personal issues. We encourage entries from the NHS and private sector, including businesses that have recognised mental health within the workplace.

Carer of the Year

For any individual or team who care and give their time and their all - either voluntary or in the private sector - for the benefit of others.

Therapist of the Year

For the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

Community Healthcare Award

This award celebrates an individual or team that goes that extra mile in the community. Entries could include highlighting the outstanding customer service and care from a variety of healthcare areas including GP surgery, pharmacy, optician and dentist. We also welcome nominations from volunteer community groups/individuals and other NHS sectors.

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Emergency services look after the public on a daily basis and often do not get the recognition that they deserve. We are looking for individuals who work in this sector and have demonstrated quick thinking, courage and bravery, often putting their own lives on the line to help save the lives of others.

Unsung Hero

This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist or cleaner. They are someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to an individual who volunteers their time to make a difference in the local community. It could include nominations from volunteer groups such as St John Ambulance, counselling services or an individual who has demonstrated being a good neighbour to an elderly member of the community.

Young Healthcare Hero

This award will celebrate any youngster up to the age of 16 who has demonstrated exceptional achievement within the healthcare community. They may have demonstrated extreme bravery during an emergency situation or raised valuable funds for a health-based charity.