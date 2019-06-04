Harry Gration responds to critics after baby announcement

Veteran Yorkshire broadcaster Harry Gration has responded to critics following the announcement he and his wife are expecting a baby at the ages of 68 and 51.

The couple, who live in York, already have 16-year-old twin boys Harvey and Harrison, and Harry also has three children from two previous marriages.

He announced the news on a Look North broadcast earlier this week.

Mr Gration said: “I’m still a bit in shell shock at the moment.

“My colleagues have been really supportive since we announced the news.

“You do get some people on social media who have negative things to say but I am taking it all on the chin.”

Helen, who is now 20 weeks pregnant, is due to give birth in October and said she realised she wanted to try for another child with their teenage boys ready to leave for university soon.

A fertility consultant told Helen she could have another baby, despite her age, but said she would need an egg donor due to hers being “too old and viable”.

The couple started looking for an egg donor back in January 2018 and were advised to look into a clinic in Cyprus due to the lengthy process of finding a donor in the UK.

Regulations established by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority do not permit treatment in women aged over 51 because of menopause.

The couple travelled to Cyprus to have the IVF done and were delighted when they found out it had been successful.

A 12 week scan revealed a healthy baby much to the relief of Helen who says she is aware of health risks surrounding pregnancies in older women.

The couple do not yet know the sex of their baby.