Half of Leeds children not getting one hour of exercise a day, according to report

It follows a document published last year by health experts at the council and Leeds Beckett University, which warned Covid-19 was causing people in the city to live more sedentary lifestyles, which could be storing up further health problems for the future.

Leeds City Council officers now say they’re introducing a range of measures to help encourage people to live more active lifestyles in response to the pandemic, including a booklet with advice for those who have been asked to shield.

The report, entitled Active Leeds and Physical Activity Ambition Update, states: “Physical activity levels have flattened off in recent years and have significantly reduced due to the impact of Covid-19."

“Some groups in the population have been disproportionally affected including women, young people, disabled people, those with a long term health condition and those from a Black or Asian background.”

It added that the most recent surveys of people in Leeds show more than a quarter of adults in the city are classed as “inactive”, while “only 50 per cent of children in Leeds achieve the recommended one hour of physical activity a day.”

It found that many people from wealthier backgrounds were more likely to be physically active, adding that the pandemic has “widened health inequalities”.

It added: “Many older adults were negatively impacted due to the lockdown with many aged 70 years+ shielding.

“Lockdowns and social isolation were much more harmful to people without access to gardens and this will have impacted on levels of physical activity and wellbeing. It also pointed out that being active outside can have a more positive mental health impact than other kinds of exercise. It is evident that there are a range of inequalities in physical activity levels and action is needed to address these.”

Many older people are said to be particularly vulnerable, as “deconditioning” due to inactivity leads to increased frailty and risk of falls.

A study done by Leeds Beckett University health experts also claimed that most people “want to be physically active but find it hard to be”, while many do not feel their environment makes it easy to be, with many feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods or lacking facilities.

The council says numerous pieces of work have been done to help boost physical activity levels in the city, including the “production and distribution of a healthy at home booklet”, which helps those with long-term conditions who have been asked to shield stay active.

An app, known as Love Exploring, was also created and uses augmented reality to encourage families to walk more.

The report will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s Adults and Health Scrutiny Board on Tuesday, February 8.