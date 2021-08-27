That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Leeds and beyond.

Across the country, 83 per cent of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8 per cent.

But two-in-five (42 per cent) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best/worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good'.

1. Oakwood Surgery There were 351 survey forms sent out to patients at Oakwood Surgery. The response rate was 42%. Of these, 83.72% said it was very good and 11.66% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

2. Dr F Gupta's Practice There were 301 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr F Gupta's Practice. The response rate was 45%. Of these, 79.60%said it was very good and 19.42% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

3. Highfield Surgery There were 284 survey forms sent out to patients at Highfield Surgery. The response rate was 43%. Of these, 77.50% said it was very good and 14.98% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

4. Fieldhead Surgery. There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Fieldhead Surgery. The response rate was 46%. Of these, 73.10% said it was very good and 23.20% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales