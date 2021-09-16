The GP Patient Survey is commissioned by the NHS and determines which doctors' surgeries in Leeds have the best rating according to its patients.

The survey is conducted by polling company Ipsos Mori, and rates the various factors of each surgery including how easy it is to get an appointment and how polite the staff are.

These are the best GP surgeries in Leeds.

Below are the results of the 2021 GP Patient Survey.

Find your surgery's results on the GP Patient Survey website.

Craven Road Medical Practice

99% of 156 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

90% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

85% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Fieldhead Surgery

96% of 79 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

95% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

82% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Oakley Medical Practice

97% of 73 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

86% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

86% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Dr F Gupta's Practice

99% of 40 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

87% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

87% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Oakwood Surgery

95% of 66 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

92% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

84% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.