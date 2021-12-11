Girl, six, fighting cancer faces a second Christmas Day and another birthday at Leeds Children's Hospital

Evie Armstrong at Leeds Children's Hospital

Evie Armstrong's parents say Leeds charity Candlelighters has provided a lifeline for the family as their daughter has spent the majority of the last 18 months in hospital, away from her family.

Evie, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in August 2020, has had treatment including multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evie Armstrong in her birthday princess costume at Leeds Children's Hospital

Evie's birthday is just a week before Christmas, and last year she spent her birthday and Christmas Day in hospital recovering from a third round of chemotherapy.

Her dad, Simon, stayed in hospital with her on both days while her mum Katy stayed at home in Scarborough looking after their younger daughter, Beatrice.

Katy said: "Candlelighters and the play team made it magical for Evie.

"She had a birthday disco with a bubble machine and the most wonderful presents including a beautiful princess dress.

Evie Armstrong at Leeds Children's Hospital

"Candlelighters stepped in where I couldn't be and made it a memorable Christmas. We are so very thankful.

"At the moment, we are possibly facing another Christmas on the ward, but knowing how well we will be looked after does bring comfort at an uncertain time

for our family."

Evie is one of around 150 children in Yorkshire who are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Evie Armstrong at Leeds Children's Hospital

Candlelighters offer emotional, practical, and financial support to the families of children receiving treatment at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

IN OTHER NEWS: Leeds city centre second worst hit in country by shift to working from home with £35m drop in spending

Emily Wragg, chief executive officer of Candlelighters, said: "It is absolutely vital that we are able to support families like Evie's not just at Christmas, but all year round, bringing light in the darkest of

times.

Evie Armstrong at Leeds Children's Hospital

"It’s thanks to the generous support of the public that we can be there for families and ensure that they never face these challenging times alone."

The Candlelighters Christmas raffle features a star prize of A Leeds Rhinos VIP Experience for 10, worth over £2,500.

The group of 10 will watch the match from their own VIP seats and will enjoy free pre and post-match hospitality in the Emerald Suite.

Tickets cost £1 each and every purchase will help Candlelighters be there for children and families facing childhood cancer this Christmas as well as giving the gift of hope with their

investment into childhood cancer research for a brighter future.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lifelong Leeds United fan to raffle famous custom van which has visited every ground for last five years

Evie Armstrong at Leeds Children's Hospital

Tickets must be bought by midnight on December 1 and the winners will be drawn on Friday 17 th December.

To support Candlelighters and have the chance to win one of a number of fabulous prizes, you can find out more and buy tickets at https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/candlelighters-christmas-raffle-2021/

To make a donation go t to https://candlelighters.enthuse.com/donate#!/ and to see other ways to help Candlelighters this Christmas, visit here https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/christmas-at-candlelighters/